Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 175.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $269.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.93. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

