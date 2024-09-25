Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,756 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

