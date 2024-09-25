Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,492 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CATY opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CATY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.