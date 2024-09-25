Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc Sells 100,100 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00.
Mission Produce Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
