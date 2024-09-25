Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc Sells 100,100 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mission Produce alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $905.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on AVO

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.