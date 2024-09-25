Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

