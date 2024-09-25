Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Iridium Communications worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

