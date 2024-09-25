Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,385 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 314,862 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 517,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,315. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

