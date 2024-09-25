Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HR opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.