Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,499,816 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BNS opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

