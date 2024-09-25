Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

