Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Copa worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Copa by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

