Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.