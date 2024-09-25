Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

