Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $88.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

