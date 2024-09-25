Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.02 Million Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,214 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

