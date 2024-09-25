Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,836 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,032,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 20,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 155,056 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -151.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

