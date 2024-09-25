Blair William & Co. IL Sells 506 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $498,637 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

