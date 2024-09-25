Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NLY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.