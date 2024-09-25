Blair William & Co. IL Has $970,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,335,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
