Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

