Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,127 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (down from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.