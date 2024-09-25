VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of VF worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

VF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Insider Transactions at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.