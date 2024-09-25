Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

