Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

