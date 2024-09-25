Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,325,928 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325,928 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Welltower worth $87,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Welltower by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

