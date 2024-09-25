Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 545 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PFF opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

