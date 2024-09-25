Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,633,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Veralto by 247.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile



Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.



