Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 5,707,969 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 395.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Vale worth $79,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vale by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,398,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 116,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vale by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 551,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.