Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $68,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $465.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.