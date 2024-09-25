Marshall Wace LLP Has $80.93 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Smartsheet worth $80,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.