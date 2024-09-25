Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $82,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 54,765 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,913 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,011,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $736,461 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

