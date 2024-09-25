Marshall Wace LLP Sells 633,505 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.14% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $87,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

