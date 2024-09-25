Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $80,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $110.49.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

