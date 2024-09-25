Marshall Wace LLP Buys 477,838 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $84,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

