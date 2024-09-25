Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 288,290 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 89.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $74,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

