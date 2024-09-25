Marshall Wace LLP Sells 500,700 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Boeing worth $107,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

