Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 29,631 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.90% of MasTec worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after acquiring an additional 446,762 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

