Marshall Wace LLP Has $83.29 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $83,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after acquiring an additional 433,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.