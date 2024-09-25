Blair William & Co. IL Has $922,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,940,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,030,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.79.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

