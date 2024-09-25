Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
New Fortress Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
New Fortress Energy Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
