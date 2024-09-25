VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of VSE worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

