Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,039,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

