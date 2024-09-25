Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,730 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.