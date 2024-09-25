JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

BBCA opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

