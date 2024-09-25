Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 918,032 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

