Blair William & Co. IL Sells 393 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

