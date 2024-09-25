Blair William & Co. IL Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.