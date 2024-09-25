Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,795 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,774 shares of company stock valued at $309,956. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Stock Down 1.5 %

MXCT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $408.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.40.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

