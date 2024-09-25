Blair William & Co. IL Sells 436 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,385,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIP opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.