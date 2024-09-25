Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,354 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.